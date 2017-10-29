After Chilly Start; Sunday Afternoon Trending Warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a chilly start Sunday morning with widespread lows in the 20s and 30s, warmer weather will return to most of the area with south winds pushing highs back into the 60s late afternoon with sunny skies.

Temperatures on Sunday afternoon should climb into the 60s.

The image above is Halloween at 7pm. Notice areas of light rain spreading east into Arkansas.

This image is Wednesday morning at 7am on November 1st.

Expect areas of light rain with chilly temperatures to move across our area.

Rain totals are expected to be less than 1/2 of an inch.

Looking ahead, warmer weather is expected for the end of the week with highs back in the 70s.

-Garrett