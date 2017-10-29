× Report: Florida Fires Head Coach Jim McElwain

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — Coach Jim McElwain has been fired by Florida, according to a report from FootballScoop.com. It’s unclear whether he has been fired for cause, though an official release from Florida is expected at some point.

The Gainesville Sun’s Robbie Andreu reported that the players have been informed.

Firing him for cause would allow Florida to avoid paying McElwain’s buyout, which is in the $12.9 million range. If the Gators go that route, McElwain could opt to contest whether UF has grounds to fire him from cause, which could lead to a court battle.

McElwain got into hot water on Monday when he steered the answer to an innocuous question into a diatribe about the pressures players, coaches and their families face in the modern day, specifically mentioning that death threats had been made to someone in that group.

Things got worse when McElwain declined to provide specifics when administrators pressed for specifics, and the University Athletic Association issued a statement Monday evening that “he provided no additional details.”

That he declined to provide details would likely form the basis if Florida decided to fire him for cause.

Withholding that information from administrators could put the safety of whoever was threatened in jeopardy, putting the school at risk and liable for not taking appropriate preventative action.

In any case, McElwain is out after compiling a 22-12 record (16-8 in the SEC) over the course of two and a half seasons.

Florida will turn things over to an interim coach to be named and begin pursuing its next head coach, likely in much the same manner as it pursued McElwain: finding someone who can develop quarterbacks and fix one of the country’s most inept offenses over the better part of the last decade.