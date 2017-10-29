Safe Trick-Or-Treating Alternatives Catching Parents’ Attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Trick-or-treating is what most kids look forward to on Halloween, but parents are catching on to the safer trends like Trunk or Treat.

"This time of year can be dangerous," Paige Niblett, Harvest Time Academy pre-school director said. "Having your kids out after dark, you don't know where you're going to be taking them. So, we offer a safe alternative for Halloween."

Events like Trunk or Treat, where people decorate the backs of their cars has become a safer alternative, allowing the kids to play games and interact, while also getting the much anticipated candy.

"We just come here so they can have a safe environment for them to trick-or-treat," Jessica Kelley, parent said. "They have fun and enjoy playing all the games."

"It's not just ringing the doorbell at some stranger's house," Bevin Green, parent said. "You get to kind of mix and mingle without families. It's what we choose to do now."

One concern for many parents is the candy their child is given, but at safe events like Harvest Time's Trunk or Treat, that's not a worry.

"We have parents donate the candy and local businesses bring in the candy and we can inspect it all and make sure nothing is going to hurt the children, especially with allergies," Niblett said. "We make sure it's all safe so the kids are getting good, quality things here."

Parents encourage others to give events like Trunk or Treat a try. Many said it's actually better than going door-to-door.

"It's definitely a lot safer, a little bit more fun than just your average trick or treating, too," Green said.

"It's just a lot of fun and they enjoy it," Kelley said.

If you are interested in safe alternative trick or treating events, there will be several happening on Halloween night.

Fayetteville Square- Trick or Treat on the Square from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Bentonville First United Methodist Church- Trunk or Treat from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

Fort Smith Goddard United Methodist Church- Trunk or Treat at 6:00 p.m.

Fort Smith Central Mall- Haunt The Mall at 5:00 p.m.

Paris Eiffel Tower Park- Fall Festival at 4:00 p.m.