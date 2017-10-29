× Teen Killed In Car Crash On Highway 62, East Of Berryville

CARROLL COUNTY (KFSM) — A teenager was killed in a two-car crash, east of Berryville on US Highway 62, according to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) preliminary crash report.

The accident happened at 10:35 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 28).

A 2005 Dodge Van was headed west on US Highway 62, crossed the center line, and hit a 2002 Mercury that was headed east, according to the report.

ASP identified Salvador Ezesarte Cervantes, 35, of Berryville, as the driver who veered into oncoming traffic.

There were six teenagers in the Mercury vehicle that was driven by 18-year-old KC Parker, from Alpena. There were three female passengers a 13, 17 and 19 year old, all from Alpena, a 17-year-old male from Berryville, and a 15-year-old male, from Berryville, who was killed, according to the ASP report. The driver and two passengers (ages 17, a male, and 13) were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The weather and road conditions were clear and dry, respectively, according to the crash report.