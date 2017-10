Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- Preparations are underway for The Arc for the River Valley holiday events. Several events will be held in the coming months to raise money and help provide programming for people with disabilities.

Arc for the River Valley, a United Way agency, provides advocacy, education, and recreation for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Micayla Cole to talk about the event.