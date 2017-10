× Agree Or Disagree With Proposed Speed Limit Increases? Tell ArDOT How You Feel

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas residents can now give their input on a review of speed limit increases throughout Arkansas.

A proposal could raise limits by about five miles per hour on certain roadways.

A comment period has now opened for drivers to tell the Arkansas Department of Transportation their reasons for and against increases.

To leave your comment on the speed limit increase throughout the state, click here.