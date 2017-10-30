× Game Information For Arkansas-LSU Released

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– The annual battle for the Golden Boot on Saturday, November 11, will kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday. It will be the Razorbacks final road game of the season.

This will be the 62nd meeting between the Hogs and Tigers, with LSU leading the all-time series 38-22-2.The trophy was introduced to the series prior to the 1996 season and since that time, the Tigers have won 12 of the 20 meetings between the teams.

Upcoming Game Times & Networks:

Nov. 4 – vs. Coastal Carolina – 3 p.m. – SEC Network Alternate

Nov. 11 – at No. 19 LSU – 11 a.m. – ESPN

Nov. 18 – vs. No. 21 Mississippi State – TBA

Nov. 24 – vs. Missouri – 1:30 p.m. – Channel 5/CBS