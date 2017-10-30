Farmington Student Battling Rare Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON (KFSM) -- A high school basketball player is battling a rare, life-threatening illness.

Freshman Makenna Vanzant is currently in stable condition at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock getting treated for hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Her friends, coach and teammates said Vanzant led their team to the 'final four' and also scored the most points in the 5A West Conference. They also said she's the, "strongest person".

Those who know Vanzant said they are hoping for a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, her parents said her symptoms can change at any time.

Vanzant became ill following a recent practice.

What was initially thought of as a "stomach bug" turned out to be much more. The disease attacks blood and blood vessels and can lead to kidney failure.