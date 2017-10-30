× Florida Fire That Killed Woman From Natural Dam Being Investigated As Homicide

LEE COUNTY, Florida (KFSM) — A Florida fire that killed a woman from Natural Dam, Arkansas is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a house fire on Squire Lane in Bonita Springs, Florida at about 5:54 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 29).

Sarah Nicholson, 34, was inside the house at the time of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office announced on Monday (Oct. 30) that the fire is being investigated as a homicide.

The fire was isolated and there is no danger to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nicholson was originally from Tulsa, but later moved to Natural Dam. She was living at the home in Florida at the time of the fire.