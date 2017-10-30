× Manafort Expected To Turn Himself In To Justice Department In Russia Investigation

CNN — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is expected to turn himself in Monday (Oct. 30) to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Manafort was indicted under seal on Friday and is planning to turn himself in, the source said.

The indictment is expected to be unsealed later Monday.

This story is breaking and will be updated as it continues to develop.