NWA Group Helps Reunite Cat With Owner

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The NWA Community Cat Project helped reunite a cat missing for nearly five months with its owner.

Gizmo, a Persian mix, disappeared in early June and was reunited earlier this month after being trapped at a local apartment complex, according to an Oct. 24 post from the group’s Facebook page.

Andrew Shaw, the project’s “trapping samurai,” spotted Gizmo and spoke to the owner of the complex about trapping him, according to the post.

The owner said the cat didn’t have an owner and had been in the area for a while, so he gave Shaw permission to trap it.

Once trapped, Shaw said Gizmo appeared “hungry, cold and lonely” — despite being quite angry.

Although Gizmo showed showing some signs of feral cat behavior, NWA Community Cat project believed he “looked too unique to truly be feral,” so they took him to Family Pets Vet Care & Acupuncture in Fayetteville, where they discovered he had a microchip.

Gizmo was reunited with his owners who were “ecstatic,” adding that he is “now warm, well fed, and safe at home,” according to the post.

Congratulations Christine, Zach, and Gizmo! And thank you, Andrew, for all your hard work and dedication. We are so grateful to have such AWESOME volunteers!!!!!

The NWA Community Cat Project is a 501 (c) 3, Non-Profit organization. The group consists solely of volunteers and each donation goes toward the care of cats in the region, according to its website.

The group networks with local rescues, shelters, and other organization in our region to find help for stray, abandoned, and feral cats. This includes support for colony caretakers, as well as working to make affordable spay/neuter, vaccination, and other services available to cats in need.

To learn more about the group, visit them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.