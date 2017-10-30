× Peyton Manning’s Accuser Speaks Out On Alleged Sexual Harassment

(CBS News) — A former athletic trainer who accused retired NFL star Peyton Manning of sexual harassment is speaking about the allegations in her first television interview. Jamie Naughright spoke with “Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville and accused Manning of inappropriate behavior as she treated him for an injury in 1996. Manning was a 19-year-old All-American quarterback at the University of Tennessee. He maintains he was horsing around with a teammate.

The interview includes never-before-seen video of Manning’s 2003 deposition, responding to a defamation suit brought by Naughright.

“I briefly pulled down my pants to so-called ‘moon’ him,” Manning said in the deposition. “One second, one and a half seconds. Pulled my pants back up and continued with Jamie’s examination of the bottom of my foot.”

Naughright called Manning’s account of mooning “a lie” in her “Inside Edition” interview.

“I was repulsed. I was scared. I was intimidated,” she said, adding, “It was definitely a predator — intimidating, anger, violent eyes that he had.”

Manning’s attorney said in a statement: “Peyton Manning has been absolutely clear: Jamie Naughright’s accusations are false. When her claims were first investigated 21 years ago, she told a very different story. Her current account was invented several years later in connection with her first of several groundless litigations against Peyton. Most recently, she left Peyton’s mother a vulgar and extremely disturbing voicemail. Ms. Naughright should stop this abusive behavior.”

