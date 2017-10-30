Playoff Scenarios Entering Final Week Of Regular Season

Here’s a look at the playoff picture as the high school football season enters the final week of the regular season.

7A-West

1/2 – The winner of Friday’s Bentonville vs Bentonville West will win the conference championship outright and will be the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Friday’s loser will be the No. 2 seed and will still receive a first round bye.

3 – Fayetteville has already secured the No. 3 seed as it owns the head to head tie-breaker with Har-Ber. Bulldogs will be at home in the first round of the playoffs.

4 – Har-Ber will be the No. 4 seed regardless of Friday’s outcome as they own the head to head tie-breaker with both Springdale and Rogers.

5/6 – Springdale hosts Rogers on Friday and the winner will be the No. 5 seed while the loser will be the No. 6 seed. Both teams own a win over Heritage so they are locked in for a postseason berth even with a loss.

Heritage and Van Buren have been eliminated from the postseason race.

7A-Central

1 – North Little Rock will be the No. 1 seed no matter the outcome of Friday’s game at Cabot. The Charging Wildcats own the head-to-head tie-breaker against both Conway and Bryant.

2/3 – Bryant travels to Conway on Friday and the winner will be the No. 2 seed from the 7A-Central and will receive a first round bye. The loser will be the No. 3 seed and have a first round home playoff game.

4 – Cabot will be the No. 4 seed regardless of outcomes on Friday as they own the tie-breaker with Southside, the only team who could match their conference win total.

5/6 – This is where things get tricky. If Southside beats rival Northside, the Mavericks would be the No. 5 seed and Northside would be eliminated from playoff contention. A Grizzlies win coupled with a Little Rock Central win over Little Rock Catholic would give Northside the No. 5 seed and Southside the No. 6 seed. A Rockets win on Friday would potentially bring playoff points into the equation. Heading into week 10, the playoff points are as follows: Southside (26), Northside (13), Little Rock Catholic (6), Little Rock Central (2). Playoff points are only used for three way ties.

6A-West

1 – Greenwood has locked up the No. 1 seed and will have a first round bye in the 6A playoffs.

2 – El Dorado has locked up the No. 2 seed and will have a first round bye in the 6A playoffs.

3/4/5/6 – Benton, Russellville, Texarkana and Lake Hamilton enter week 10 tied at 3-3 in the conference and all have locked up playoff spots. The Wolves have the toughest test as they host league champ Greenwood while the Razorbacks have to travel to El Dorado. Benton has the easiest path as they host winless Sheridan. Heading into week 10, the playoff points are as follows: Benton (39), Texarkana (31), Lake Hamilton (29), Russellville (21). Playoff points are only used for three way ties.

Siloam Springs and Sheridan have been eliminated from the postseason race.

5A-West

1 – Alma wins the conference title with a home win over Maumelle on Friday. The Airedales own the tie-breaker over Greenbrier and Harrison. An Alma loss coupled with a Morrilton could see the Devil Dogs jump into the No. 1 seed.

2/3/4 – Harrison, Greenbrier and Morrilton are all tied for second in the 5A-West with 4-2 records. If all three win on Friday, playoff points will be used. Heading into week 10, the playoff points are as follows: Morrilton (42), Greenbrier (41) Harrison (40). Farmington and Maumelle are still in contention for a playoff spot as they are both 3-3 entering week 10. The Cardinals would earn a postseason berth with a win at Harrison paired with wins by both Greenbrier and Morrilton.

Vilonia and Clarksville have been eliminated from the postseason race.

4A-1

1 – Pea Ridge has secured the No. 1 seed and at least a share of the league title. Blackhawks would have a minimum of two home games to start the playoffs (if they advance).

2 – Prairie Grove has locked up the No. 2 seed as they own the head-to-head tie-breaker against both Shiloh Christian and Gravette.

3/4/5 – Gravette will be the No. 3 seed and host a first round playoff game with a road win at Gentry on Friday. A Lions win would then lock Shiloh Christian into the No. 4 seed as the Saints fell at Gravette in week nine. A Gentry win in week 10 could see Shiloh Christian move up to the No. 3 seed if the Saints knock off the conference champion Blackhawks. In that scenario, Gentry would be the No. 4 seed while Gravette would be the fifth seed. A Pea Ridge win paired with a Gentry win would cause a three way tie and playoff points would be brought into the equation. Heading into week 10, the playoff points are as follows: Shiloh Christian (52), Gravette (44), Gentry (39). All three have locked up playoff berths.

Lincoln, Huntsville and Berryville have been eliminated from the postseason race.

4A-4

1 – Booneville has secured the conference championship and would have home field advantage until the state championship game should they advance.

2 – Ozark locked up the No. 2 seed as they beat Dardanelle in week nine. The Hillbillies could potentially face defending 4A state champion Warren in the second round.

3/4/5 – Dardanelle would be the No. 3 seed with a win vs Waldron on Friday. That scenario would see the Bulldogs locked in to the No. 5 seed. A Sand Lizards loss paired with a Pottsville win would cause a three-way tie. Waldron, who has locked up a playoff berth for the first time since 2004, could finish as high as third with a win. Heading into week 10, the playoff points are as follows: Dardanelle (52), Waldron (39), Pottsville (28).

Dover, Subiaco Academy and West Fork have been eliminated from the postseason race.

3A-1

1 – Clinton has clinched the No. 1 seed and at least a share of the 3A-1 title and will be at home for at least the first two rounds should they advance.

2 – Elkins has locked up the No. 2 seed regardless of Friday’s outcome. The Elks own the head-to-head tie-breaker with Melbourne.

3 – Melbourne is the No. 3 seed no matter the outcome at Greenland in week 10. The Bearkatz own the head-to-head tie-breaker with both Yellville-Summit and Mountian View.

4/5 – Yellville-Summit will be the No. 4 seed with a win over Marshall (0-9) in week 10 while Mountain View would be the No. 5 seed. A Yellville-Summit loss and a Mountain View win would see the Yellowjackets clinch the No. 4 seed while the Panthers would fall to fifth.

Greenland, Green Forest and Marshall have been eliminated from the postseason race.

3A-4

1 – Charleston has secured the conference championship for the sixth time in the past seven years. The Tigers would have home field advantage until the semifinals should they advance.

2/3 – Atkins hosts Perryville on Friday night with the winner securing the No. 2 seed while the loser will be the No. 3 seed.

4/5 – Paris hosts Lamar in week 10 and the winner will be the No. 4 seed while the loser will be the No. 5 seed.

Mansfield, Cedarville and Mansfield have been eliminated from the postseason race.

2A-4

1 – Danville wins the outright conference title and will have home field advantage in the playoffs until the semifinals should the Little Johns advance.

2 – Mountainburg will be the No. 2 seed and will host a first round playoff game.

3 – Hackett has secured the No. 3 seed no matter Friday’s outcomes as the Hornets own the head-to-head tie-breaker with Lavaca (38-14 in week nine).

4 – Lavaca will be the No. 4 seed regardless of week 10’s contest vs Decatur. The Golden Arrows own the head-to-head tie-breaker with both Western Yell County and Magazine.

5 – Western Yell County hosts Magazine on Friday and the winner will clinch a playoff berth as the No. 5 seed. The loser will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Johnson County Westside and Decatur have been eliminated from the postseason race.