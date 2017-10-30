× Police Arrest Two Men After Siloam Springs Robbery

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Two Siloam Springs men are accused of stealing nearly $300 from a woman at gunpoint, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Rolando Obispo, 19, and Tomas Zamora, 19, were both arrested Thursday (Oct. 26) in connection with felony aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Obispo also faces multiple felony drug charges after police found drug paraphernalia inside his home.

The victim told police Obispo and Zamora first approached her about 1:03 p.m. Thursday while she was in her backyard on East Twin Springs Street.

She said Obispo put a gun to her temple and told her to give him her money or he would “put a bullet in her head,” according to the affidavit.

The victim said she complied and gave them all of her money — roughly $280.

The victim’s roommate later confronted Obispo about the money at his home on East Main Street, but said Obispo threatened him with a shotgun while Zamora stood behind him holding a pistol. The roommate said he left Obispo’s home when he heard sirens.

Officers arrived at Obispo’s home and detained both him and Zamora.

Police said they smelled a “pungent odor of burnt marijuana,” and recovered 13 plastic bags and two glass jars containing a green leafy substance, according to the affidavit.

Police also recovered a Remington 870 shotgun, 5 12-gauge rounds, 11 9mm Winchester FMJ rounds, an air soft pistol and a pistol-shaped key chain with a laser, according to the affidavit.

Zamora was being held Monday (Oct. 30) at the Benton County Jail on a $21,595 bond. Obispo was no longer listed as an inmate.