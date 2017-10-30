× Police: Springdale Woman Hit Cyclist With Car

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale woman accused of drunk driving also faces a battery charge after severely injuring a cyclist she hit with her vehicle on Sunday (Oct. 29), according to a preliminary arrest report.

Jessica Galyean, 39, was arrested Monday (Oct. 30) in connection with second-degree battery, a Class D felony.

Galyean also faces misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, careless driving, driving on a suspend or revoked license and driving with no proof of insurance.

Police were called about 5:20 p.m. Sunday for an accident at Elm Springs and Oak Grove roads, where they found a man covered in blood, according to the report. Police said the man was unable to stand for very long and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

The man’s name was not released and his condition wasn’t available Monday.

Galyean failed three field sobriety tests and was unable to provide police with her license.

After being taken to jail, Galyean told police she hit the man while turning into a driveway.

Galyean said she knew the cyclists had the right of way and that she “screwed up,” according to the report.

Galyean was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. She has a hearing set for Wednesday (Nov. 1) in Washington County Circuit Court.