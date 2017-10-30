× Prepare For Spotty Rain on Halloween

A weak cold front will cause an increase in spotty rain late on Halloween into November 1st.

The best rain chance will be during the overnight and into Wednesday morning but some rain will likely be out there for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

Rain amounts will be light and no severe weather is anticipated.

Rain totals should be less than 1/2″.

Here’s how it plays out hour-by-hour…

TUESDAY 1PM: Rain develops in Oklahoma and begins to move east.

TUESDAY 4PM: Spotty areas of light rain begin arriving in NW Arkansas.

TUESDAY 8PM: Scattered areas of light rain will be possible across most of the area.

MIDNIGHT LATE-TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY: Best chance for rain across the area.

Warmer than normal temperatures will continue in the wake of the cool front with very little “cooling” taking place.

A good deal of clouds is likely into the end of the week with another chance for rain late this week into the weekend.

-Garrett