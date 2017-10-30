× President Trump’s Job Approval In Arkansas Dips Below 50%

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A new poll from the Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 784 statewide voters has found President Trump has a thin margin of approval versus disapproval.

In the survey conducted Oct. 23, voters were asked:

Q. Do you approve or disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing?

47.5% Approve

45.5% Disapprove

7% Don’t know

Trump now finds himself below majority support in his job performance one year after garnering 60.5% of the state’s vote.

“It’s been a rough first year for President Trump,” said TB&P Editor-in-Chief Roby Brock. “I think these numbers and the precipitous decline we’ve seen in his job ranking among Arkansans is a reflection of the lack of political victories, the chaos and dysfunction at the national level, and the multiple self-inflicted mistakes that this first-year president has made.”

In previous polling, Trump’s job approval rating has declined from 60-35% in February to 53-39% in April to 50-47% in July to October’s 47.5-45.5% rating.

While there are a variety of national and international issues to quiz voters on regarding President Trump’s performance, the most threatening one for world stability involves a potential nuclear showdown with North Korea.

