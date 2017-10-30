WATCH: Fayetteville Police Release Gas Station Robbery Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Fayetteville gas station on Oct. 20.

Police said the Valero service station on N. Crossover Road was robbed at gunpoint at 9 p.m. at night. The suspect fired two shots during the robbery, but no one was injured.

This was the second robbery in Fayetteville in less than a week. The Dollar General on Garland Avenue was also robbed at gunpoint on Oct. 24. Police said it is possible the two cases could be connected.

If you have any information, call the Fayetteville Police at (479) 587-3520.