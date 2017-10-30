× Why Conspiracy Theorists Are Going Nuts Over The World Series

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Conspiracy theorists are going nuts over the World Series as it turns into a record-breaking home run derby.

Records keep falling — as baseballs take flight.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros hit one home run after another in Sunday night’s Game 5. There were seven home runs in a game that stretched late into the night for five hours and 17 minutes.

The Astros are now just one win away from their first title.

In total, there have been 22 home runs — the most any in any World Series in history.

Some are saying that the baseballs are “juiced,” according to one report. In another story posted online, one conspiracy is that the baseballs are “slicker” which is adding drama to this year’s World Series match-up.

