× Wood Stone Craft Pizza Named Best Pizza In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Daily Meal has released the best pizza in every state, and Wood Stone Craft Pizza in Fayetteville has topped the list for the state of Arkansas.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza is a wood fired artisan pizza restaurant that features locally sourced ingredients, local craft beers and craft cocktails. The restaurant opened in Fayetteville in the summer of 2014.

To check out the full list of best pizza in every state, click here.

Where is your favorite place to get a slice of pizza in Arkansas?