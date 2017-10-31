1st Annual Red Blue & You Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM)-- Red, Blue & You is a family-fun event that will be held on Saturday (Nov. 11). The event begins at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Clarksville at the Court Square.

There will be a chili cookout, costume contest, face painting, cake walk and a four mile race. There will also be a tailgating center featuring the Razorbacks playing live on a big screen. Half of the proceeds from this event will be donated to 3 nonprofit / charity Chamber Members.

For information on this event, visit their website.