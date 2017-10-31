Arkansas Community Correction Requires High Level Sex Offenders To Spend Halloween Night At Their Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Those with the Arkansas Community Correction, a parole office in Fort Smith said they spent time letting high level registered sex offenders know that they would be spending Halloween evening with them at their office.

"Usually they will run a movie on the T.V.'s that we have in classrooms or they can bring a book, whatever they would like to do to spend their time there," supervisor Frank Dyke said.

The mandatory check-in is for registered four or three level sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole.

Administrators said those who are not excused for work related reasons are mandated to show up Halloween evening and stay until around 10 p.m.

"If they are required to be here and we will have officers out doing compliance checks, if they don't show up they will be - if we find them this evening they will be in county jail," Dyke said.

Officers at the Fort Smith location expect about 40 to show up. The compliance is also held at parole offices across the state of Arkansas.