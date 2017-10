Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- It's a holiday shopping extravaganza. The Arkansas River Holiday shopping market will be held on Saturday (Nov. 4) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on (Nov. 5) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The two day event will feature local vendors from across the region. tickets are $5 dollars at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Miss Arkansas River Scholarship Organization.

For more information visit their website.