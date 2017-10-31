× Assaults Increase When Daylight Saving Time Ends, Study Reveals

(CBS News) — On Nov. 5, Americans will get an extra hour of sleep, as daylight saving time comes to an end in 2017. While more sleep sounds good to most people, a new study reveals that more assaults are committed once the clocks fall back.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania say the number of assaults go up by nearly 3 percent right after the country sets their clocks back one hour, CBS Philadelphia reports. The surprising findings added that assaults actually went down by three percent when daylight saving time starts in March as Americans lose an hour of sleep.

“Sleep problems have previously been associated with increased antisocial and criminal behavior, so we were surprised to find that increased sleep was associated with increased offending,” said Richard Perry University’s Adrian Raine in a press release.

Researchers added that it’s easier to explain the drop in violent crime after losing an hour of sleep in March.

