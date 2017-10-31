× Authorities Seize Enough Fentanyl For “1 Million Overdoses”

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (CBS News) — Authorities on Long Island announced on Saturday the seizure of 750 grams of fentanyl from a home in Mastic Beach, CBS New York reports.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said the extremely potent batch of the deadly chemical was shipped from China.

Authorities seized enough for one million doses on the street, according to Sini.

“That’s potentially enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of individuals,” he said.

Authorities also seized $7,400 in cash, numerous 9 mm rounds, two cellphones and a 2007 Mercedes Benz, police said.

Read more and see video, here.