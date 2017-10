BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Benton County Courthouse was evacuated after an HVAC motor burned up early this morning, according to Channing Barker, Benton County communications manager.

Barker said the unit burned about 8:40 a.m. and the fire alarm sounded, prompting an evacuation. Emergency officials arrived on scene shortly after.

Everyone was back inside the courthouse by 9:03 a.m., Barker said.