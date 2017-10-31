Fort Smith Business Creates Candy Land For Trick-Or-Treaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Trick-or-treaters got to experience a one-of-a-kind board game in real life, as a local business created Candy Land as part of the annual Ghouls on Garrison event.

People lined Garrison Avenue to get into Candy Land for a special Halloween experience.

"We love it," one mother said. "We love Halloween. It's our favorite holiday."

Some parents said they chose Candy Land to ensure safety for their family instead of the traditional door-to-door experience.

"We took the safer route and we decided to go up and down Garrison and see all the different costumes," Mother Jamie Soucie said.

As families walked through, they could experience balloons, bright colors and of course, candy.

"Seeing the kids' faces, it just makes all the difference," Michelle McCurry, director of risk management at ProPak said. "It's amazing."

The kids said the candy is their favorite part, but the adults said getting to dress up in a costume for the night is what the like.

"It's a blast to dress up for Halloween," Mother Leann Tuck said. "We've been dressing up all week."

"You get to be a kid only one time a year, so we're having a blast," Soucie added.

ProPak sets aside a separate budget to make Candy Land a dream come true for kids.

"We love the idea of this being just a fun, safe place for kids to come," McCurry said. "There are lots of stations, lots of candy. They get to see their childhood game come to life."

Candy Land also offered stickers, tiaras and tattoos for kids with food allergies.

Those with ProPak said they want to continue to make the event special for every kid each year.