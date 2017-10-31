× FSPD Civilian Employee Who Filed Complaints Against Police Chief Resigns

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith Police Department civilian employee who filed complaints against the police chief has resigned, according to city administrator Carl Geffken.

Geffken said that Alvey Matlock resigned from his position on Monday (Oct.30). Matlock was the computer crimes investigator and senior network administrator for the department.

Matlock had filed two complaints against Police Chief Nathaniel Clark. The complaints claim to outline the police chief’s unethical and unprofessional behavior. Geffken said Matlock filed the complaints soon after he found out his job would be changing.

The supporting documents also include an email Matlock sent to Chief Clark saying he felt his safety was at risk after an attorney requested public information on his undercover work and his law enforcement credentials.

In his second complaint, he also accuses the chief of creating a hostile work environment.