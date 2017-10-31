Granny Gives Goosebumps In Siloam Springs Haunted House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Sugar, spice and everything scary, that's Mary Lou Williams. She's 94-years-old and spends her October weekends in the Warehouse of Fear.

Williams has played many characters over the years. Her son, Kevin Williams is the manager at the Warehouse of Fear. He originally asked his mom to be an actor in the haunted house when there was a part open for an elderly person.

Since then, Williams hasn't missed one night of scaring in five years. She's become a cornerstone to the haunted house, and is known as "Grandma" to everyone working there and even to some of the visitors.

"Some people just get so scared," Williams laughed. "I don’t even know why they would want to come."

Williams enjoys playing her part in the haunted house and plans to do it as long as she can.

"Maybe I can be out here when I'm 100. You never know, I could be!"

The final night for the Warehouse of Fear is Halloween.