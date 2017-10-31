× Halloween Night Rain Forecast

Rain showers are expected to move in from the west by Tuesday evening. These will remain mostly light and scattered throughout Trick-Or-Treating hours. This will be a wetter and cooler than average Halloween Night.

Here’s the latest with HD FUTURECAST:

This is an Hour-By-Hour Look for Northwest Arkansas:

This is an Hour-By-Hour Look for the River Valley:

The 5NEWS Weather Team took a closer look at what we normally see during Trick-Or-Treat hours (6PM-8PM). It will certainly be cooler in NW Arkansas.

It will also be cooler than normal for the River Valley.

For both NW Arkansas and the River Valley, this is first rainy Halloween Night in 12 years.

For the River Valley, tonight’s temperatures between 6-8PM are expected to tie for the second coldest Halloween Evening in 20 years.