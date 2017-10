BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Who needs candy on Halloween when you can get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme?

Wear a Halloween costume to Krispy Kreme and you can get one free doughnut of your choice.

There’s no purchase necessary, and the offer is only good while supplies last on Oct. 31.

The offer is valid from regular opening time to regular close of business at participating stores. The Krispy Kreme in Bentonville is open until 9 p.m.