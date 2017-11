VAN BUREN(KFSM) – The same home where a man was stabbed last Friday (Oct. 27) caught fire Tuesday(Oct. 31) night, according to Van Buren Police.

No one was inside the home on North 20th Street at the time of the fire, officers on scene said.

A neighbor tells 5NEWS he drove up to the home, and as he saw the flames he banged on the door with his fist to make sure no one was home.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.