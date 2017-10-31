× Johnson County Woman Found Dead In Driveway After Apparent Animal Attack

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — A 75-year-old woman was found dead in her driveway on Tuesday (Oct. 31), according to Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones.

Jones said the victim had deep gashes on her arms and legs, but he does not think it is a homicide or suspicious. He said there are reports of stray dogs in the area and investigators heard barking in the distance, but they cannot confirm that it was a dog attack.

She lived with her sister at a home near Hartman just west of Clarksville. Her sister left for work at 8 a.m. and came home around 4:15 p.m. to find her sister dead in the middle of the driveway.

Her name is not being released at this time, and the body was been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and first responders were on scene.