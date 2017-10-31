× Oklahoma Investigators Searching For Truck Allegedly Used In Fatal Hit-And-Run

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — State investigators are searching for a truck that will be used as evidence in connection with an alleged hit-and-run case in which one is reportedly dead.

Warren Winningham, 40, is facing second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges. He is accused of striking two people with a dually truck– killing one.

Bobby Shaffer Jr., 44, died from injuries he sustained during the alleged assault.

Tristan Kauffeld, 21, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The two were run over during an argument Oct. 21 at Red Dirt Bar in Colcord, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

After the alleged assault, Winningham reportedly fled the scene in a red 2007 Dodge Ram dually with Keetowah tribal tag UKB L357. The truck most likely has frontal damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.