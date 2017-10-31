× Police: Rogers Man Beat Girlfriend Then Killed Her Puppy

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man is accused of beating his girlfriend and killing her puppy after they got into an argument about the animal, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dusten Blake Ward, 23, of Rogers was arrested Monday (Oct. 23) in connection with first-degree criminal mischief, aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated animal cruelty — all felonies.

Ward also faces a misdemeanor charge of interference with emergency communication.

The woman told police she and Ward were arguing Oct. 24 at their home about her hound puppy when Ward slammed her against the wall, according to the affidavit.

She said Ward choked her several times before smashing her head against the wall. She said she passed out after that.

She said Ward dragged her outside, where she came to and grabbed her phone and a metal pipe to protect herself. Ward grabbed both the phone and pipe, breaking the former so she coulnd’t call 911, according to the affidavit.

She said Ward hit her several times with the metal pipe and then attacked the puppy with the pipe, killing it.

The woman was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, where police noted bruising to the woman’s neck and face, as well as under he eyes. Police found the puppy dead under the woman’s house on Whiteoak Lane, according to the affidavit.

Ward was being held Tuesday (Oct. 31) at the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Dec. 4 in Benton County Circuit Court.