Police: Two Fayetteville Resident's Arrested In Baby's Death

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of killing an infant and hiding the child’s body in a closet, according to police.

Tyler Hobbs, 21, of Farmington was arrested in connection with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Maria Giron-Molina, 21, of Decatur was arrested for abuse of a corpse.

Hobbs said he choked and shook the baby around Oct. 15 because the child wouldn’t calm down, according to a preliminary arrest report. Hobbs said the child hit and scratched him, and he blacked out. When he awoke, the child was dead and didn’t respond to CPR.

Hobbs and Giron-Molina were being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $750,000 and $500,000, respectively. The pair have hearings set for Dec. 4 in Washington County Circuit Court.