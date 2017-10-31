Poteau Girl Buys Lunch For Officer Who Adopted Child Abuse Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- She knew nothing of his past... or about the good deed done completely at random.

It was lunch hour one Saturday, when Poteau Officer Jody Thompson walked in.

"This little doll of an angel comes out of no where, (and) throws money in front of me. I thought (she was) paying for something else."

Little did he know, Adriaunna Chronister, the girl, was buying his lunch.

"She bought me two pieces of chicken and a pizza pocket. (It was the) best chicken I ever had eaten... .," Thompson said while laughing.

Adriaunna Chronister's mother, Aunna Chronister, said she think what her daughter did is amazing.

She said, "You don't see a lot of kids do something for a police officer: let alone anyone else."

As it turns out, Adriaunna Chronister has been doing this sort of thing for a long time.

She said she does it because "...They're (cops are) nice people," she said.

In the past, she's abandoned her family's car at the drive-thru to pay for random meals.

"The world needs more of her," beamed Thompson.

Ever since Thompson adopted his son who was a victim of child abuse, he thinks his world continues getting better.

"First thing, I went home (and) told my wife... "I've done it again"," Thompson recalled after the incident with Adriaunna Chronister.

He said it was a moment that he will remember forever.