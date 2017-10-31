Woman Hospitalized After Striking Deer Near Pea Ridge

Warning: graphic images below might not be suitable for all viewers.

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A woman was hospitalized early this morning after she struck a deer along Arkansas 72, according to Arkansas State Police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a hospital in Missouri due to her injuries, police said.

Her condition isn’t known at this time.

The woman hit the deer about 7:38 a.m. this morning on Arkansas 72 near Center Point Contractors. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled about 1,000 feet on to farm land, police said.

