× Arkansas Ranks First For Misuse Of Painkillers For Teens

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — According to the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, Arkansas ranks first in the nation for ages 12 to 17 in misuse of painkillers. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also said that 56 percent of Arkansas teens report that it is easy to obtain prescription drugs from their parents’ or grandparents’ medicine cabinets.

Undercover drug investigators tell 5NEWS that right now is a crucial time in the fight against prescription drugs and the opioid crisis. There’s a new plan to take the fight to high schools.

5NEWS reporter Bryan Shawver sat down with undercover officers to find out what drugs are most rampant in our area. He’ll have that report tonight on 5NEWS at 10.