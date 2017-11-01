× Astros Top Dodgers For World Series Crown

LOS ANGELES (KFSM) – The championship drought for the Houston Astros is finally over.

Houston scored five runs in the first two innings at the Dodgers and then shutdown the Los Angeles lineup as they posed a 5-1 in game seven of the World Series.

Dodgers’ starting pitcher Yu Darvish couldn’t make it out of the second inning as the visiting Astros took advantage of an early error then George Springer continued to dominate the series as he belted a two-run home run in the second to give Houston a 5-0 lead.

Springer hit five home runs in the series and became the first player ever to have an extra base hit in six straight World Series games.

The Dodgers looked like they might crawl back into the game as they chased Houston starting pitcher Lance McCullers in the third inning but a double play ended the threat and the Astros bullpen was up to the challenge. Houston relievers allowed just one run on three hits in six and 2/3 innings.