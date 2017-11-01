Donate Your Leftover Candy To U.S. Troops Overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Now that Halloween is behind us, some parents may wonder what they should do with their kids leftover candy. Local dentists have an idea for you, and it's to give the sweets to those who serve our country.

Kool Smiles in Fort Smith is asking families to bring their extra treats to their office so they can ship them overseas to our troops so they can enjoy a sweet treat too. "They often have excess that the parents are trying to get rid of because they don't want their child eating as much candy, " said Dr. Tom Sagera.

Every child who donates 25 pieces of unopened candy will receive a toy.

Organizers call this "Operation Troop Treats" and it encourages children to bring Halloween candy in exchange for something fun. According to Dr. Sagera, "We like to help so we sacrifice a little bit of that Halloween candy to a better cause."

All the candy brought to Kool Smiles will be sent in care packages to U.S. troops overseas who can't be home for the holidays. "Veterans Day and Thanksgiving are two times of the year that we need to be thankful, and remembering those people who are serving for us and give them an extra treat from home, " said Dr. Sagera.

Along with candy, the dentist office will also be sending dental kits and letters of appreciation to the U.S. troops.

People can donate candy through Saturday (Nov .4) at the Kool Smiles in Fort Smith located inside Central Mall.