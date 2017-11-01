FDA To Remove Soy Heart Benefit Labels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The food and drug administration is reconsidering the health benefits of soy protein in your diet.

The FDA plans to revoke a health food claim about the heart benefits of soy from soy product labels.

The claim suggests that soy protein can reduce your risk of coronary heart disease, this is the first time the FDA has revoked a health food claim since it began approving statements like this in 1990.

Industry experts said the health claim about soy protein appears on between 200 and 300 products in the US.