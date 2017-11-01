Fire Destroys Van Buren Home Where Stabbing Happened A Few Days Before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Footage from a home surveillance camera shows a stabbing happened at their neighbor's home on North 20th Street, Friday (Oct.27).

The footage shows a man, whom police identified as Jason Parker, stab another man several times.

"As far as we know right now, he is in stable condition in a local hospital recovering," said Van Buren Investigator Johnathan Wear.

Parker was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree battery.

Investigators said neither men owned or lived at the home, and it was vacant at the time.

"He (Parker) was scraping metals that were taken from the yard of that house. The other individual, the victim was helping him assisting him with moving that property," Wear explained.

Investigators said they believe the two men were arguing about cash from the sale of the metal.

The same home surveillance camera caught a figure walk behind the home Tuesday night (Oct. 31). Moments later, firefighters with the Van Buren Fire Department were dispatched to the home to extinguish the fire.

"Our suspect is still in jail so we know he was not involved or he did not cause the fire. It raises a red flag for two incidents to occur within four days of each other. It doesn't necessarily mean it is arson, but it is something we are investigating," Wear added.