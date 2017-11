Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're already not a fan of black licorice, now you've got a medical reason to say no to the old-timey candy.

The food and drug administration warns that people over forty who eat two ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles. That's because a compound in black licorice causes potassium levels in the body to fall leading to abnormal heart rhythms and high blood pressure.