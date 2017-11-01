× Hutchinson Nation’s Third Most Popular Governor, Poll Says

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson ranks third among the country’s 10 most popular governors, according to a new poll from Morning Consult, an online survey and market research firm.

Hutchinson, a Republican, garnered a 63 percent approval rating from a suvery of more than 255,000 registered voters nationwide. The online poll was conducted from July 1 to Sept. 30.

Hutchinson trails Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker (69%) and Maryland governor Larry Hogan (66%), who rank first and second, respectively.

Baker and Hogan are also Republicans.

Hutchinson was elected to his first term in 2014 with roughly 55 percent of the vote. He announced his re-election bid in May.

Filing for Arkansas governor and other state races will begin in March 2018 and the primary is scheduled for May 2018.

No other Republicans or Democrats have formally announced that they will run. Libertarian Mark West has announced his candidacy for governor.

To see the full poll and review its methodology, click here.