Man Convicted Of Crushing Two Bodies In River Valley Salvage Yard

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — A man has been convicted of two counts of capital murder in connection with the slaying of two men.

A jury of 10 men and two women convicted Tyler Barefield, 36, Wednesday (Nov. 1) of two counts of capital murder as a result of the 2016 slayings of Aaron Brock and Beau DeWitt.

Barefield was found guilty of premeditating the crime. He shot and killed the two men before throwing the bodies inside a car and crushing the car four days later at a U-Pull-It Auto Salvage Yard, according to court documents.

An investigator testified that Barefield killed and crushed the men to “… put a stop to…” several break-ins that happened at the salvage yard, according to the court documents.