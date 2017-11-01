Manhunt Underway For Man Accused Of Trying To Solicit Sexual Acts At Local Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) —Van Buren police are searching for a man whom they say tried to solicit a sexual act a massage parlor.

Wendy Roden has been a massage therapist for many years, but claims a customer, who said he was a firefighter, came to her business and made an illegal request.

Roden explained that a man who goes by the name Bill Williams found 'Massage By Wendy' on a website called Thumbtack.

The email Williams used was blocked along with his phone number. Roden said these were red flags, but she went ahead with the appointment.

"When he came in, I snapped his picture just in case and had him fill out an intake form," Roden explained.

She said as soon as the man was asked to lay under the sheet on the massage table, the appointment took a turn.

"He said that he didn't want to be under the sheet. He wanted to be naked on the table and I said that's against state law. That's not what we do. He told me rules are made to be broke and I should break this law," Roden said.

After, she contacted police. Police said this isn't the first they've heard about a man attempted to solicit sexual acts at local businesses.

"Our concern is that he did go into a legitimate business in Van Buren and solicit a sexual act: which is a crime," Jonathan Wear, Van Buren Police Department said. "We want to make sure we find out who this guy is and keep this from happening in the future."

Roden added that she's taken steps to protect herself as a female business owner and said other women should, too.

"If you have a feeling that they're not being up front and honest, it's not worth it," Roden commented.

She also said she will no longer accept clients without referrals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.