'Multiple Parties Down' In Shooting At Colorado Walmart, Police Say

THORNTON, Colo. — Multiple parties are down in a shooting at a Colorado Walmart Wednesday, according to police.

It happened at 9900 Grant Street in Thornton in the early evening. Responding officers evacuated the store.

Police want people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.

Shopper sent me video of empty Walmart after customers evacuated after shooting at Thornton Walmart- 9900 Grant St.@KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/4XpssLo21r — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 2, 2017

We continue to see emergency vehicles racing both north and south on I-25. We’re getting closer to scene of reported Walmart shooting — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017