‘Multiple Parties Down’ In Shooting At Colorado Walmart, Police Say

THORNTON, Colo. — Multiple parties are down in a shooting at a Colorado Walmart Wednesday, according to police.
It happened at 9900 Grant Street in Thornton in the early evening. Responding officers evacuated the store.
Police want people to stay away from the area.
This is a developing story.
