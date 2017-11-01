× NYC Terror Suspect Brags About Attack From Hospital Bed

Sayfullo Saipov tells police he is pleased with his actions and is unapologetic for the deadly attack

NEW YORK — The suspect in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in lower Manhattanbragged to police about the deadly attack from his hospital bed, saying he would have continued mowing down bikers and pedestrians had he not crashed.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, told police he is pleased with his actions and is unapologetic for the attack, sources tell CBS News. One source said Saipov made “no bones” about the attack, which killed eight people and injured at least 12.

Investigators also discovered 10 to 15 pieces of paper with writing in Arabic praising the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. One note said “ISIS will endure,”sources say.

Authorities also recovered knives at the scene.

Saipov was allegedly driving a Home Depot rental truck when he deliberately drove onto a bike lane along Manhattan’s West Side Highway. He drove for several blocks before slamming into a school bus and coming to a stop. Police say he exited the vehicle and shouted “God is great” in Arabic before being shot by policeand taken into custody.

