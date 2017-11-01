× U2 To Open North American Tour At BOK Center

TULSA (KFSM) — U2 is headed to the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The BOK Center announced Wednesday (Nov. 1) that the legendary band will be starting their North American tour at the Tulsa venue.

The band will bringing its eXPERIENCE + iNNONCENCE Tour to the BOK on May 2. It’s one of only 15 North American show dates and will be the band’s first live performance in Tulsa in 35 years.

Tickets will only be available at bokcenter.com exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. Fans must register by Saturday, November 18, for the opportunity to unlock access to tickets.